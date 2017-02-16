An aid convoy which was returning to Surigao City after distributing relief goods to victims of the 6.7 magnitude earthquake was fired upon by unidentified gunmen last Tuesday evening.

Captain Joe Patrick Martinez, public affairs officer of the 4th Infantry Division, said officers from 30th Infantry Battalion with the ABS-CBN Foundation team were fired upon by alleged members of the New People's Army in Brgy. Linunggaman, San Francisco, Surigao del Norte around 8:30 pm.

Martinez said no casualties were reported.

In a TV interview, Lt. Col. Rico Amaro, commander of the 30 th Infantry Battalion, said soldiers fired back to protect themselves and the foundation workers.

"We fired back. If we don't it, might prolong the confrontation. We need to protect ourselves," Amaro said.

He said the vehicle was fired around three to five times.

Amaro said it is still premature to provide a concrete assumption on who was behind the attack.

"Right now, it's still premature to provide a concrete assumption of who was behind this. But for the longest time that we have been operating in the area, there is no other group aside from the NPA," he added. News reports said the NPA denied shooting at the aid convoy.

Last February 5, the NPA declared a ceasefire on the areas affected by the quake. Ella Dionisio/DMS