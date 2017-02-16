A New People's Army unit in Southern Mindanao on Wednesday released a video of proof of life of two abducted soldiers in Sultan Kudarat.

In a statement, Regional Operations Command of Far South Mindanao spokesperson Ka Dencio Madrigal showed a live audio message assuring the military and family of the two soldiers they are being treated well.

Sgt. Solaiman Calocop and Pfc. Samuel Garay of the 39 Infantry Division are considered as prisoners of war by the NPA.

In a separate audio message, the two soldiers appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and the AFP to cease all military operations.

"I am appealing to my battalion commander, Lt Colonel. Harold Argamosa, sir, and to the Armed Forces of the Philippines to cease operations because it endangers our lives. I am appealing to our government, especially to Pres. Rodrigo Roa “Digong” Duterte to help us return to our families because my wife cannot raise our 5 children alone," said Calocop.

Garay told his family to not worry about their situation.

"And to my family and my wife, do not worry about our situation because we are okay here. Do not worry because we are being treated lenietly. They do not harm us or anything. That’s all and don’t worry about us here," he said.

Both messages lasted for one minute and a half.

The two soldiers became POWs last February 2, 2017 at Sitio Lam Alis, Brgy. Datal Blao, Colombio, Sultan Kudarat. Ella Dionisio/DMS.