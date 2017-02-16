Communist rebel leaders Benito and Wilma Tiamzon have asked the lower court to defer action on the move of the Philippine government to re-arrest them.

The Public Interest Law Center, providing legal services to the Tiamzons, in a manifestation and comment to the motion for the issuance of "recommitment order" for the leftist rebel leaders and the automatic cancellation of their bond, said it it seeking for the motion so as "not to render moot and academic the efforts and overwhelming calls toward the resumption of the peace negotiations."

The manifestation was made on February 14.

The Tiamzons, through their lawyers, expressed belief there are "bright prospect" for the peace talks to resume.

"The filing of the instant motion will certainly not contribute to the efforts to resume the peace negotiations," they said.

The Tiamzons were among the 21 detained consultants of the National Democratic Front, the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army, released in August to participate in the peace talks.

Three rounds of formal talks were held since August until President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew from the talks last month following the rebels' ambuscades, which killed six soldiers. Celerina Monte/DMS