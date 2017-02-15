South Korean police officials met Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa on Tuesday, with a top official hopeful the killing of a South Korean businessman will be solved.

Deputy Commissioner General Kim Kui-chan of the Korean National Police Agency, speaking through an interpreter, told Dela Rosa: "I believe this case will be successfully closed." .

Dela Rosa revealed Jee's wife, Choi Kyunghin, through a letter she addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte, wants the PNP to be the only agency investigating her husband's death. He did not reveal the contents of the letter which he sent to Malacanang.

He said he does not know why Choi wants the PNP to be the only agency in charge of the probe.

The meeting of Dela Rosa and Kim took an hour, said Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, the PNP spokesperson.

A 15-second video was provided by Carlos showing Dela Rosa and Kim in a meeting.. .

The National Bureau of Investigation is also investigating Jee's murder, which occurred inside Camp Crame, national headquarters of the PNP, after he was abducted from his home in Angeles City, Pampanga on October 18. DMS