Power supply in areas affected by last Friday’s magnitude 6.7 earthquake is restored, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Romina Marasigan confirmed on Tuesday.

“Good news for our people, the power supply in the municipalities hit by the earthquake even in Surigao City, she told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo Tuesday.

Marasigan said a brownout was experienced after an magnitude 4.9 degree aftershock was felt early morning.

“There was an strong aftershock early this morning which causes short brownout, but the power supply was already restored even in Surigao City,” Marasigan said.

Marasigan said water supply has been restored in affected areas except from the two municipalities in Surigao del Norte.

“The water supply in most of the municipalities that experience problem has been restored, the areas with on-going repair are for the municipalities of Mainit and Francisco,” she said.

“Hopefully within the week water supply in Surigao del Norte will be fully restored,” she added.

The number of fatalities are still eight while 202 are injured.

Marasigan said the estimated damage to agriculture increased to P112.45 million.

She said the number of damaged houses rose to 1,790, 1,647 of which were partially damages while 143 others were totally.

Because of the damage in some facilities, Marasigan said classes and work in Surigao City are still suspended as the government is assessing the integrity of the buildings. Robina Asido/DMS