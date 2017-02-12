The state weather bureau has recorded on Saturday morning the lowest temperature in the country so far this year.

State weather forecaster Robb Gile said 9.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Baguio City around 6:30 am.

Gile said there is a possibility it may be colder in the coming days as the northeast monsoon will prevail this month and may weaken by March.

Gile said a temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city around 5 am last Friday.

The lowest temperature felt in Baguio City last year was recorded on January 9, 2016. Robina Asido/DMS