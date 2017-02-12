A magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit Cotabato City at 5:04 pm Saturday.

Lara Gianan, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Science Research Assistant said the earthquake’s epicenter was at 7.28 north 124.21 east 20 km northeast of Cotabato City. It was recorded around 5:04pm.

Gianan said the tremor that is tectonic in origin was possibly caused by the movement of Mindanao fault. No damage report is expected. Robina Asido/DMS