The Philippine Coast Guard said it has sent one search and rescue vessel from Cebu to deliver fresh water in Surigao, a statement from the transportation department said Saturday.

“We were told that there is now scarcity of drinking water,” said the statement, quoting Acting Coast Guard Commandant Joel Garcia.

At least six persons have died and 126 injured in Surigao del Norte where an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck on Friday night. Surigao City officials have declared a state of calamity on Saturday.

Garcia said the regional Coast Guard District commander is in Surigao City to supervise the Coast Guard’s assistance in relief operations.

“He is mobilizing more than 150 personnel in our personnel in the area,” Garcia said in the statement. DMS