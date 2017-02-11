After power rates a seven-year low overall rate of P8.09 per kilowatt hour in January, Meralco said Friday, power rates for households will be increased by 92 centavos for February.

The overall rate is now P9.00 per kilowatt hour, the power firm added.

“The increase this month is mainly due to upward movements in the generation charge,” Meralco said in a statement.

Capacity fees, particularly of Pagbilao and Ilijan power plants, returned to normal levels this February, pushing up the generation charge by 62 centavos per kilowatt hour higher to P4.32 per kilowatt hour.

Fuel prices are another reason for the higher generation charge “particularly from the quarterly repricing of Malampaya natural gas, and a slight depreciation of the peso against the dollar.” DMS