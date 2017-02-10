まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P4,432
$100=P4,975

2月10日のまにら新聞から

Stocks up, peso unchanged

［ 77 words｜2017.2.10｜英字 ］

Stocks rose on Thursday as the Philippine Stock Exchange index rose 17.84 points to 7,252.66 points.

Volume gained slightly from the previous session with 5.76 billion shares worth P6.69 billion from 5.14 billion valued at P6.48 billion. Foreign selling still dominated with P3.8 billion of shares sold compared to P3.18 billion bought by foreigners.

The peso closed unchanged at P49.87 on lower volume. Turnover at the Philippine Dealing System reached $353 million from $528 million on Wednesday. DMS