Policemen arrested on Wednesday three members of a civilian volunteer group for their allegedly involved in at least four summary executions of suspected criminals.

The suspects, Manuel Murillo, 33, Marco Morallos, 33, and Alfredo Alejan, 42, were arrested around 5:30 p.m. in Tondo.

They are said to belong to the Confederate Sentinel Group.

Christina Saladaga accused the three of forcibly taking his 16-year-old son, Charlie, on Jan. 2, whom suspects accused of drug peddling and robbery.

The group's leader, Ricardo Villamonte, whom Saladaga confronted last Tuesday, told her policemen probably killed her son.

"He said my son was salvaged by policemen but we know they were the ones involved," Saladaga said. She then sought police help.

Murillo reportedly admitted they killed the teenager on orders of Villamonte. .

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said: "People thought they would not be discovered and the police would be blamed." .

Chief Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel, Manila Police District director, said this group was once accredited by the Police Community Relations Group. But police became suspicious after reports they were involved in some killings in Tondo.

"They are mostly targeting rivals of other groups," Coronel said.

At least 7,000 suspects have been killed in the government’s war on drugs since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed the post in June 30. DMS