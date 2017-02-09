President Rodrigo Duterte has upgraded into Medal of Valor the posthumous award for the 42 police commandos who were among those killed in an anti-terrorist operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao province two years ago.

The 42 were among the 44 members of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force who engaged in a firefight rebel Moro Islamic Liberation Front and other armed groups when withdrawing from an operation against slain terrorist Zulkifli Bin Hir, alias Marwan, on January 25, 2015.

Two other slain SAF members were awarded with the Medal of Valor, the highest award given by the government to a uniformed personnel, during the previous administration.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea sent a letter on Wednesday to Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno on Duterte's approval, upgrading the award for the 42 slain cops from "Distinguished Medal" previously conferred to them to "posthomous award of PNP Medal of Valor."

Duterte upgraded the award after his dialogue with some of the families of the slain policemen in Malacanang on January 24. Aside from giving justice for their loved ones, they also asked the president that the award be raised to Medal of Valor.

The government provides higher compensation for Medal of Valor awardees. Celerina Monte/DMS