Five members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed while one was captured in a military operation in Sulu on Tuesday morning, a military spokesman said.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesman said the troops of Joint Task Force Sulu were conducting operations when they encountered the ASG members under sub-leader Alhabsy Misaya at the vicinity of Sitio Talok Talok, Capua around 8am.

She said the 20-minute fire fight resulted in the death of five terrorist (with body count) and the arrest of another Abu Sayyaf member.

Petinglay said the government troops seized eight high-powered firearms that include four M16, and four M14 rifles belonging to the enemy.

Major General Carlito Galvez Jr. the commander of Western Mindanao Command said as a sign of respect, the remains of the slain Abu Sayyaf members will be given proper burial in accordance with the Muslim rites.

Petinglay said “naval forces conducted blockade along the waters of Capual Island for possible interception of the fleeing Abu Sayyaf.”.

“The Joint Task Force Sulu is conducting clearing and hot pursuit operations in Capuan Island for possible recovery of kidnap victims,” she added.

The Abu Sayyaf are holding at least 15 foreign and Filipinos has hostages. Robina Asido/DMS