Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III has advised President Rodrigo Duterte not to threaten businessmen that they would be killed if they failed to pay the correct taxes.

Duterte, in jest, said this before businessmen during the Bureau of Internal Revenue-Large Taxpayers Service Tax Campaign kick off in Pasay City .

"Sonny (Domingez) said don't threaten them...because I said, 'Sonny, what will I tell to them? Son of a bitch, you pay (taxes, otherwise) I will kill you.' He said, do not say that," Duterte said bringing laughter among the businessmen in the audience.

He said businessmen should consider only this as a "story" and "not to believe" him if he would threaten them with death if they would not pay the right taxes.

It has been Duterte's habit of threatening to kill those involved in illegal drugs. Over 7,000 drugs suspects had been killed for the past seven months since he assumed office and launched the war against the drug menace.

Duterte said if businessmen were drug addicts or corrupt officials, particularly policemen, then he would tell them he would kill them.

But the president impressed upon businessmen they should pay the correct taxes.

"We really need it (tax collection)," he said.

He added in jest if the government could exceed its target collection, he could invite the businessmen to celebrate with him. Celerina Monte/DMS