South Korean Prime Minister and Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn is expecting that justice will immediately be served for the murder of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo by the rogue policemen, an official said on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said this was the message of Hwang during his meeting with him on February 3.

Panelo recently embarked on a trip to Seoul where he attended a forum and met with the South Korean official to convey the apology of President Rodrigo Duterte and of his administration on what happened to Jee.

"In response, Prime Minister Hwang accepted my offer of apology on behalf of the Philippine government, and noted that President Duterte apologized as well to the widow of Mr. Jee Ick-joo," he said in a statement.

"Aside from declaring his optimism that the incident shall deter the commission of similar crimes against Korean nationals in the Philippines , Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn also expressed his expectation that swift justice will be delivered to the family of Mr. Jee Ick-joo," Panelo added.

He said Hwang told him he would share Duterte's words of comfort to the Korean people.

He said he and Hwang concluded that the unfortunate death of Jee shall serve "as an opportunity to cultivate deeper relations between the Philippines and South Korea .

Jee was reportedly strangled to death by some police scalawags in police Camp Crame headquarters in October after extorting money from his family.

His remains were allegedly cremated in a crematorium in Caloocan City and his ashes were reportedly flushed into the toilet bowl.

In a memorial service for Jee in Camp Crame near the site where he allegedly died, South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Kim Jae-shim said Jee “spoke of good things.” “He was planning to set up a scholarship. A deep sense of loss of a generous man cause us sadness,” said Kim.

Kim said the criminals “must be brought to bar of justice”

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa asked for “patience and cooperation to finally solve the case and serve justice to Jee.”

Around seven policemen have been recommended to face charges of kidnapping and murder before an Angeles City court. But the court has ordered the justice department to reinvestigate the case. Celerina Monte/DMS.