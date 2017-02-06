An employee of a factory, which was razed by fire last week in Cavite province, passed away while being treated in a hospital on Saturday night, a local official said.

Jerome Sismaet, was the first confirmed fatality, in the fire that hit House Technology Industries Pte. Ltd, located at the Export Processing Zone in General Trias City, on February 1.

Sismaet, one of the three employees who were severely injured, died at around 11:28pm on Saturday at the Divine Grace Hospital, said Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla on his post in the social media site.

“Jerome Sismaet of HTI died after suffering severe burn injuries from the fire that broke out Wednesday, February 1 at 6pm. Let us all pray for the repose of his soul and for his loved ones,” Remulla said.

Around 100 employees were injured during the blaze, which allegedly was caused by the overheating panel saw at the second floor of the building.

HTI has offered condolences to the family of Sismaet.

The company, a manufacturer of various housing parts, said they will resume operations on Monday. Ella Dionisio/DMS