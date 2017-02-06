President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday that he now considers the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization.

The Chief Executive also ordered the arrest of all the leftist rebel leaders, who are temporarily out on bail due to the peace negotiations.

He made the statement after he announced Saturday night that the government would no longer pursue the peace process with the Maoist group following their alleged attacks on government troopers, resulting to the death of at least six of them.

“We have shown goodwill. No prisoner of war. There were even instances that I was embarrassed on their (leftist rebels) answer…you give them all the leeway and everything and you return to me, stupid…from now on I will consider the CPP-NPA-NDF a terrorist group,” he said when he visited the wake of the three slain soldiers at the Army’s 4th Infantry Division in Camp Evangelista, Patag, Cagayan de Oro City.

While waiting for the formal communication from the government side regarding the termination of the peace talks, the NDF has expressed hope that the negotiations slated this month would push through.

NDF chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili said in a statement that they were still waiting “for the formal notice” from the government negotiating panel on the termination of the peace negotiations “as mandated in the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (Jasig) which defines the mode of termination.”

Former NDF peace panel head Luis Jalandoni, in a television interview, expressed belief that there were still “compelling reasons” to continue with the talks, citing all the agenda, such as land reform, that have been still on the negotiating table.

“It’s worthwhile to continue the negotiations,” he said over ANC television station.

Duterte had said he would only resume the peace talks with the leftist rebels if he sees compelling reason.

Jalandoni said Labor Secretary and government peace panel head Silvestre Bello III and his panel members have been arranging for the February 22-27 talks in Utrecht to discuss the possible bilateral ceasefire and to deposit in a safety deposit box in a Catholic Church there the list of those rebels covered by Jasig.

Duterte said he ordered the Bureau of Immigration to be on the look out of the rebel leaders who have been temporarily out of jail because of their participation in the peace talks.

He ordered their arrest upon return in the country because they are now considered as “fugitives.”

The President also said the government would coordinate with the international police if these consultants would hide abroad.

If they would seek asylum in The Netherlands, where other leaders, such as Jose Maria Sison, have been staying, Duterte said he would let them die their in a foreign country.

About 20 communist rebels, including their leaders Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, were among those temporarily out of jail.

Agcaoili clarified that the 17 NDF consultants released from detention in August are in the Philippines and “are not in hiding.”

He said those who took part in the third round of formal talks in Rome, Italy from January 19-25 have returned to the country as of January 31.

“They are all protected from rearrest in accordance with the Jasig,” he said.

He said these consultants have been put under the effective jurisdiction of the the government courts because they were released only on bail and only for six-month period.

“They have been required to secure court permission every time they went abroad to participate in the last three rounds of talks. Their bail renewal is due this month and, as reflected in the Rome Joint Statement of 25 January 2017, both their lawyers and the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) have agreed to cooperate in this regard,” he explained.

Duterte urged those NPA rebels who remained in the mountains to go back to the folds of law and “I will proceed with the land reform.”

The peace process between the government and the Maoist group only resumed in August under the Duterte administration after it bogged down in February 2011.

The CPP-NPA-NDF was the first to declare termination of its own ceasefire by February 10, citing the failure of the government to release all the 400 political prisoners and accusing the military of entering their controlled areas in the country. Celerina Monte/Ella Dionisio/DMS