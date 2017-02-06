A police memorandum on the supposed bomb threat by the local terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group on different malls in the county has circulated online, causing concern to the netizens.

But the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Sunday that it was a hoax.

Police Regional Office - Cordillera, in a statement, said they conducted a joint investigation with the officers from SM Supermalls and found out that the said memo was not genuine.

"PROCOR police together with the Officers of SM conducted a joint investigation and it was confirmed that this message is a hoax. The information did not come from any SM Officer," PROCOR said in a statement.

The supposed memo that came from Camp Crame and signed by a certain Police Senior Officer Florante Camuyot was based on a Facebook message informing that the Abu Sayyaf group is asking SM for $15 million or they will bomb the mall.

The malls that were supposed to be under threat were SM Luneta Hill in Baguio City and Save More Supermaket located at La Trinidad, Benguet.

SM Supermalls, in a statement, said that they have conducted investigation with local PNP in several areas.

"Moreover, the said information did not come from any SM Officer," the management clarified.

Meanwhile, National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde asked the public to stop spreading the document.

He said there is no evidence or information that would confirm the content of the report.

"However, like any other report we receive, the PNP is not taking the information for granted," Albayalde said.

The authorities and the mall management assured the public that they will continue to stay alert.

"The public has nothing to fear, while we request the public to remain calm we ask them to remain vigilant and observant," he added.

He also advised the public to report any untoward incidents to the nearest police station. Ella Dionisio/DMS