President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will suspend erring policemen instead of retraining them.

In a press conference in Davao City on Saturday night, Duterte rejected the plan of Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa to retrain these cops.

“Bato (Dela Rosa) said (these erring cops have) to undergo retraining? No, they will be suspended, all of them,” he said.

“I am countermanding the order of Bato. Why would I train them? Re-training to be better scalawags than what you are?,” he added.

The President said he will ask all rogue cops to report in Malacanang until he decides what to do with them.

“They report to Malaca?ang. You know why? I need (them) to clean up the Pasig River. Ships can't pass because of the water lilies. I'll have them eat it,” he said.

The National Capital Region Police Office on January 27 said 387 cops composed of 15 police commissioned officer, 371 police non-commissioned officers and one non-uniformed personnel would undergo disciplinary training in Camp Crame. Ella Dionisio/DMS