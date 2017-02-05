Around 900 policemen will be deployed by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Monday as a public transport strike is set to be held.

“The preparation includes the deployment of sufficient numbers of policemen in different areas where operators and drivers will stage their protests to ensure peace and order," said Chief Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, Quezon City Police Director, said in a statement on Saturday.

Eleazar said policemen will be stationed as early as 5 a.m. in at least 16 key points where commuters may be stranded.

These are Mu?oz, Balintawak, Commonwealth-Litex, Commonwealth-IBP Road, Philcoa, Quezon Avenue-Centris, Welcome Rotunda, Tandang Sora-Commonwealth, Quirino Highway-Zabarte Road, Santolan-Crame, Aurora Boulevard-Annapolis and Timog-Tomas Morato.

Transport leaders George San Mateo of PISTON and Jun Magno of Stop and Go Transport Coalition are behind the strike. They are opposing the transportation department's plan to phase out old jeeps from the street, ANC reported. DMS