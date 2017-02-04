The government of Japan turned over two more radar stations to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), bringing the total to three, in a ceremony held last Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Pena and Japanese Ambassador Kazuhide Ishikawa.

Ishikawa said the two radar stations were completed in 2013 but the radar located at Guiuan, Samar was damaged by super typhoon Yolanda.

He added that the turn-over ceremony is the completion of the project for the improvement of the meteorological radar system.

The project aims to effectively prevent damages that tropical cyclones and other severe weather phenomena may cause, by enhancing the weather monitoring and weather information and warning dissemination capability of PAGASA.

The project is funded by an ODA grant aid amounting to 3.35 billion yen.

The radar stations are expected to contribute to the protection of lives and properties and help mitigate the devastation caused by tropical cyclones and other severe weather conditions through continuous and timely dissemination of accurate forecasts, warnings and advisories to disaster management agencies and mass media.

"We believe that the experience acquired through this project will promote public awareness and stimulate further disaster mitigation investment in the country," he said.

The state weather bureau said the country has 15 operational meteorological radar system.

Those three radar stations were placed at Aparri, Cagayan, Virac, Catanduanes and Guiuan, Samar.

"The first one which is in Virac was inaugurated last 2013," Venus Valdemoro of the PAGASA Public Information Unit, said.

Japan, as the top ODA donor to the Philippines, has supported the Philippines’ disaster mitigation efforts by sharing its experiences and lessons learned from the past natural disasters.

"Disaster risk reduction is one of the most important areas of cooperation as both Japan and the Philippines are disaster-prone countries. It is with this spirit that Japan decided to assist the Philippines by enhancing the capability of PAGASA to effectively minimize and prevent damages that tropical cyclones and other severe weather phenomena may cause," Ishikawa said.

He expressed his sincere hope for stronger ties and friendship between the two countries. Ella Dionisio/DMS