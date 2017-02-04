President Rodrigo Duterte's statement that he may not send an ambassador to the United States could be "very disturbing message" on Philippine-US relations, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario said on Friday.

Del Rosario urged the Department of Foreign Affairs to advise Duterte to reconsider his position.

"On the president's statement that he is not keen on appointing an ambassador to the US, this- I believe- is a matter which should be urgently revisited. Our DFA may wish to respectfully advise our president that such a declared preference not to send an ambassador may be viewed as a very disturbing message in relations between states," Del Rosario said in a statement.

In a speech in Davao City on Thursday, Duterte said the Philippines has no ambassador to US yet,.

"I don't feel like sending one," he has said.

The Philippine Embassy is being manned by charges d’affaires Patrick Chuasoto for the last seven months.

Marciano Paynor, Duterte’s protocol officer, was named by the president as the next envoy to the US last August but he has not been formally nominated to the Commission on Appointments.

Del Rosario expressed support to Duterte's declaration he would not assist undocumented Filipinos in America amid US President Donald Trump's stringent policy against illegal immigrants.

"I believe our president is correct in being careful not to interfere with the internal affairs of another state. He is also correct in ensuring that the DFA provides all possible consular assistance to our undocumented Filipinos on a worldwide basis," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS