A suspect in the killing of a publicist and his driver nearly 17 years ago surrendered to the police after escaping from the National Bureau of Investigation in four years ago.

Senior Superintendent Belli Tamayo, NCR director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, told reporters on Thursday they are watching Cezar Mancao II very closely.

“I had him closely guarded. He is under my custody.Whatever happens I have to answer to the court,” said Tamayo.

Tamayo said Mancao is inside his office as they have to decide if he will be put in the detention center.

“(He is) inside our office but I cannot just put him in the detention cell because other detainees are there. as custodian of the accused it is also our responsibility to keep the detainees safe,” said Tamayo.

Tamayo said Mancao literally walked into Camp Crame last Monday to give himself up. .

“He went to me and then removed his cap. Then I recognized him as he walked towards me,” said Tamayo. He told me “ I am voluntarily surrendering myself to you and then he introduced his lawyer.”

Mancao, Glenn Dumlao and Michael Ray Aquino left the country in 2001 as the justice department filed murder cases against them and other police officers Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr., the Philippine National Police chief at that time, was also charged but the Court of Appeals cleared him.

Extradition proceedings were made to bring Mancao, Dumlao and Aquino back to the country. Dumlao and Aquino cleared. Dumlao has been reinstated in the PNP where he heads the Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Mancao’s lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, said the former police officer should be released three days after he surrendered to the PNP since he is under the government’s Witness Protection Program.

Topacio asked the Manila City Regional Trial Court, Branch 18, to order Mancao’s release. Mancao has testified against against Lacson on his involvement in the Dacer-Corbito double murder case. DMS