Stocks ended lower on Wedneday in thin trading. The Philippine Stock Exchange closed at 7, 227.45 points, down 2.21 from Tuesday.

Volume fetched 1.1 billion shares worth P5.11 billion from the previous sessions’ 1.56 billion valued at P5.28 billion.

Foreign selling was at P2.89 billion while foreign buying was at P2.32 billion.

The peso settled at P49.82 from P49.77 against the US dollar. Volume reached $386.20 million from $408 million at the Philippine Dealing System. DMS