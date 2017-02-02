Rains experienced in Metro Manila on Wednesday was caused by an isolated thunderstorm due to heat caused by dry air, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

"The dry air along North is cold and when it reached Metro Manila, it warmed creating thunderstorms," a weather forecaster said in a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun.

Some parts of Metro Manila experienced sudden moderate to heavy rains during the day.

The weather bureau added a low pressure area near Mindanao is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday evening.

"It will affect the Visayas-Mindanao region and expected to develop into a typhoon," the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said. Ella Dionisio/DMS