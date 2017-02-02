The police director of Angeles City and 41 cops in a station in the city were relieved from their positions, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Wednesday.

Dela Rosa went to Angeles City where he vented his anger at the seven police officers accused of extorting money from three South Koreans who were on vacation in 2016. He made them do stationary pushup for five minutes.

These were Police Officers 3 Roentgen Domingo and Jose Yumul, PO2s Richard King Agapito, Ruben Rodriguez III and Rommel Manicdao, PO1s Mark Joseph Pineda and Jayson Ibe were from Angeles City Police Station 5 and wearing uniforms when they faced Dela Rosa.

PO3s Arnold Nagayo and Gomerson Evangelista, who were reportedly involved, were not identified by one of the victims, Lee Ki Hoon, who gave statements when he returned to the country on Tuesday. Lee identified Yumul and Manicdao.

Dela Rosa uttered strong words at the cops as other policemen and reporters watched..

In a strident tone, Dela Rosa demanded why they extorted money from the South Koreans whom they arrested on allegations of maintaining illegal online gaming in Angeles City last December. After the victims paid P310,000, the police officers released the Koreans.

One of the officers replied it was a legitimate operation but Dela Rosa shot back: "What kind of a legitimate operation was that? Why did you asked for money? Why did you ganged up on them?"

Dela Rosa ordered them to assume a front leaning and rest position. Some who could not maintain the position made Dela Rosa angry as he threatened to kick them.

It lasted for five minutes. Dela Rosa then scolded police officials.

"This shouldn't have happened if you have done your jobs. If another case like this happens, all of you will be answerable to me," said Dela Rosa.

Charges of kidnapping for ransom and robbery against the seven police officers were filed before the Angeles City prosecutor on Tuesday.

“The summary hearing for the administrative cases has started. I already signed the pre-charge investigation," said Chief Superintendent Aaron Aquino, regional police director, in an interview.

Senior Superintendent Patrick Villaflor, a liaison officer at the Directorate for Intelligence, is the new Angeles City police director. DMS