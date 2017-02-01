Stocks ended lower on Tuesday as the Philippine Stock Exchange index lost 107.02 points after a lackluster start to the Chinese New Year the previous day.

The index closed at 7,229.66, down by 1.46 percent. Volume reached 1.56 billion shares worth P5.28 billion. Foreign selling reached P3.08 billion while foreign buying amounted to P2.92 billion,

The peso closed at P49.77 from Monday’s P49.82 at the Philippine Dealing System. Volume went up to $408 million from the previous day’s $246.20 million. DMS