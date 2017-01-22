The wife of the alleged leader behind the abduction and killing of a South Korean businessman claimed three policemen, including the head of the anti-kidnapping group were asking her husband to cooperate with them.

Jinky Sta Isabel, wife of Senior Police Officer 3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, said the officials were Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group head Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao, Anti-Illegal Drugs Group leader Superintendent Rafael Dumlao III and a certain Col. Macapagal.

“I mentioned their names because I talked to them on the night of Friday, January 13, 2017 inside Camp Crame at the tennis court,” Jinky said.

She said during their conversation Glenn Dumlao suggested to convince her husband to cooperate with them and they will save him from liability.

She added that during her conversation with Rafael Dumlao, the AIDG official counted four, including three policemen that will be killed and another individual who will withdraw from the ATM machine.

Jinky also mentioned she tried to ask a schedule to meet PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa as she wanted to share the recorded conversation.

“Actually on the night that the AKG is getting my husband because they are serving the warrant of arrest I talked with Gen. Dela Rosa, I asked him if I can have a personal engagement with him but he cussed me… you’re importunate. You come tomorrow, if you want you go to Crame,” she said.

She said the statement of SPO4 Roy Villegas against her husband is fabricated.

“That is fabricated. He was already briefed by Atty. Rafael Dumlao. Considering the recording of our conversation, he is the mastermind. He is the game planner. He is the brain and he led the operation,” she said.

Jinky added during her conversation with Rafael Dumlao, the official mentioned that the Korean national is a money launderer.

She said the only participation of her husband is to bring the body of the Korean national to the funeral parlor in Caloocan. Robina Asido/DMS