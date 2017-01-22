The Philippine government on Saturday welcomed the assumption into office of United States President Donald Trump.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Philippines “welcomes President Trump’s foreign policy direction.”

“It promises a more placid and mutually beneficial relationship especially with long standing allies like us. We find resonance with their intention to seek friendship and goodwill and reinforce existing alliances, without imposing America’s way of life on others," said Abella.

“Our diplomatic ties need to reflect our long-standing relationship but under terms and conditions that protect our people's interests,” added Abella.

“Our priority remains to be the common good of the Filino people and the national interest,” Abella said.:

The foreign affairs department said it looks “forward to working closely with the Trump administration to continue nurturing the longstanding alliance and broadening the robust partnership between the Philippines and the United States.

Trump took his oath of office on Friday as the 45th president of the US, succeeding Barack Obama.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who phoned Trump to congratulate him after the latter won in the elections, has said he sees a better relationship with the US under the new president.

Duterte previously slammed the US under the Obama administration for criticizing the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines amid its war on drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS