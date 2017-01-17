Stocks closed virtually unchanged in slim volume on Monday as the market waits for the inauguration of US President Donald Trump this week.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index closed 0.07 points lower to 7,238.45. Volume reached 3.19 billion shares worth P4.47 billion from Friday’s 1.43 billion shares valued at P5.37 billion.

Foreign buying amounted to P1.69 billion from Friday’s P2.28 billion while foreign selling was at P1.94 billion from the previous transaction’s P2.63 billion.

The peso closed at P49.86 against the US dollar from Friday’s P49.64. Volume reached $464.10 million from $411.10 million. DMS