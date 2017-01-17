The Philippines will send a representative to the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 in Washington D.C.

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar, in an interview over state-run radio station on Sunday, said the Philippine representative to the inauguration will be the country's "head of mission or our Philippine Ambassador to the United States of America."

"Because this is totally a domestic event," he said, noting traditionally it is a celebration of the Americans.

President Rodrigo Duterte sees better relations with the US under the Trump administration.

Duterte has become irked with outgoing President Barack Obama due to his concern on the summary killings

of people allegedly involved in illegal drugs in the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS