Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa revealed two more policemen and a barangay captain were among suspects in the abduction of a Korean businessman in Pampanga last year.

Dela Rosa said the two other policemen involved in the abduction were “less guilty”.

“The two were deceived. They thought that the operation was legitimate. They are less guilty. We can make use them as witnesses,” he said.

Dela Rosa said the two policemen are non-commissioned officers.

“Those two are already under the custody of the director of the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG),” he said.

Dela Rosa said another suspect, a retired policeman who became a barangay captain in Metro Manila, had left the country.

“(Another suspect is) a retired police who became a barangay captain, active barangay captain that is included on the list of AIDG. The president included him in the list of barangay captains involved in drugs and (one of the) high value target of AIDG,” Duterte said.

“The barangay captain has left the country. He is in Canada,” he added.

Dela Rosa also mentioned the police are searching for the Korean national identified as a certain “Tae” who is involved in the kidnapping.

He also confirmed SPO3 Ricky Sta Isabel has surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation.

“He’s from PNP but he don’t want to be placed under our custody. He wants the NBI because he knows it is not the NBI who investigated his case he knows that he will not be able to escape here in PNP. Our case against him is solid. He cannot escape us,” Dela Rosa said.

Among suspects involved in the abduction of Jee Ick-joo, 53, in Angeles City on October last year, only Sta. Isabel and Tae were named by the PNP. Robina Asido/DMS