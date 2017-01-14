The National Telecommunications approved the request of the Philippine National Police to shut down cell sites during the weekend’s Sinulog Festival in Cebu City.

“This is the request of the PNP ( Philippine National Police), a temporary shutdown,” said regional director Jesus Laureno in an interview with Daily Manila Shimbun on Friday.

“We can’t say what time the cell sites will be shut down. This is up to the PNP,” he added.

Laureno said signals will be shut down on the areas surrounding the Basilica del Sto. Nino and along the routes of land and fluvial procession of the miraculous image of Senor Sto. Nino. The procession will start at 6 am Saturday.

Cell phone signal will be shut down during the dawn mass and the grand parade on Sunday.

Cebu City councilor Dave Tumulak, also deputy mayor on police matters, said the security measures were requested by PNP regional director Chief Superintendent Noli Talino. .

He advised the public to make contingency plans with their families who will join the event.

Automated teller machines relying on Wifi connections will be affected by the shutdown of cell sites.

Tumulak said Sinulog 2017 security personnel will have means of communication, such as hand-held radios, to respond to any untoward incidents.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office also advised the public to remain cautious. Ella Dionisio/DMS