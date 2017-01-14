The head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said they have strong evidence against a policeman suspected of involvement in the abduction of a Korean businessman last October.

Director General Ronald dela Rosa said in a radio interview Friday the family car of Senior Police Officer 3 Ricky Sta. Isabel was seen as one of the three cars used in the kidnapping of Jee Ick-joo last October 18 in Pampanga.

He said they have witnesses who have identified the policeman and probers got footage from closed circuit TV cameras which showed him allegedly withdrawing money from at ATM in North Greenhills.

“He was there at the scene. He was identified,” said de la Rosa. He said three other Koreans was also involved in the kidnapping.

The spokesman of the PNP said in a press conference Sta. Isabel did not surrender Thursday but submitted his resignation..

Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said Sta. Isabel formally received the notice about the order of dela Rosa to place him under restrictive custody last Sunday. Carlos said he did not report.

Carlos said because of Sta. Isabel’s failure to report to the PNP Headquarters Support Service his status is absent without official leave. He said Sta. Isabel is still a policeman because his resignation is not yet approved.

Carlos said the order of the PNP chief to conduct manhunt against Sta. Isabel is still in effect.

“He would be located and will be put at the restricted custody,” Carlos said.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre named a new prosecutor that will handle the complaints filed by authorities against suspects in the abduction of the South Korean businessman.

Prosecution Attorney Loverhette Jeffrey Villordon will to take over from Assistant State Prosecutor Hjalmar Quintana. The suspects accused Quintana is being biased against them.

Joo’s wife offered a reward of P100,000 to anyone who could give information about her husband.

Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao, director of the Anti-Kidnapping Group, said Sta. Isabel’s “ alibi is very weak.” That is not the only evidence against him, we have five witnesses, records, CCTV (footage),” he said.

Dumlao said Sta. Isabel was involved in a kidnapping case when he was operative at the Northern Police District.

“He was involved in Mylene Tan kidnapping way back when he was an operative at Northern Police District, specifically in Caloocan (but) that was dismissed,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS