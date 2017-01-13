Stocks closed lower for the second straight trading session on Thursday as the Philippine Stock Exchange index ending 57.27 points down to finish at 7,264.55.

Volume increased at 2.68 billion shares worth P5.95 billion from Wednesday’s 1.74 billion shares valued at P7.15 billion. Foreign buying reached P2.81 billion while foreign selling hit P2.64 billion.

In the broader market, declines were 113 while advancers were 69. Fifty-one issues remained unchanged.

The peso strengthened at P49.48 against the US dollar from P49.625. Volume rose to $588.70 million from $529 million at the Philippine Dealing System. DMS