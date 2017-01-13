A policeman suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of a South Korean businessman in Pampanga last October surrendered to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Thursday night, a TV news report said.

“It's the second time they have implicated me. I haven't done anything wrong and I am not involved in the kidnapping," SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel told ABS-CBN.

Sta. Isabel was wearing a blue shirt and brown pants when he entered the Headquarters Support Service. ABS-

CBN reported Sta. Isabel gave his resignation letter from the PNP.

He said he is willing to be detained at the National Bureau of Investigation but not under police custody if proven he is involved in the Korean's abduction.

"It's painful because it now appears the PNP is my enemy," he lamented.

In a radio interview earlier in the day, PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa ordered policemen to kill the cop if he resists arrest.

“I ordered my men, to the police units to conduct manhunt operation, if this policeman (suspect) fights back, kill him,” he said in a radio interview on Thursday.

“I ordered a manhunt against him although there is no warrant. I insist (on) manhunt operation (because of )the defiance of my order to be put under restrictive custody,” he added.

“If you are listening right now, I hope that you surrender, if you’re not going to surrender you will die….you will die if you don’t surrender,” he said.

Dela Rosa did not name the policeman because the Korean’s wife is “ hoping against hope” that her husband is still alive.

“She’s worried that if the policeman will be named it may result to the killing of the Korean but honestly I doubt if that Korean is still alive. I really doubt that he is still alive,” he said.

Dela Rosa said police are also pursuing a Korean and the child of the owner of a rented car used during the abduction. DMS/Robina Asido