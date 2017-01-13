President Rodrigo Duterte asked help of mayors in his administration's war against illegal drugs.

He met at the Kalayaan Hall in Malacanang compound the local executives in two batches, with about 1,000 each per batch, for about an hour each on Wednesday, Quezon Mayor Dolores Binwag of Nueva Vizcaya told Manila Shimbun.

"He (Duterte) asked our help in the campaign against illegal drugs," she said.

Binwag belongs to the second batch of mayors from Luzon and the National Capital Region whom the president met.

She said Duterte showed to them the thick list containing the names of some 6,000 government officials, including barangay captains, mayors, governors, police and judges, among others, who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

"If you want to know if you are in the list, check it with the regional police," she said, quoting the president.

She said they listened to Duterte, who earlier threatened to kill mayors who would be in the list.

Also present were Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa. Celerina Monte/ DMS