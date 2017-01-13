A planned construction of facilities in islands and features claimed by the Philippines in the South China will not push through amid improving relationship with China.

“So status quo remains,” said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, referring to a moratorium that was imposed for the improvement of facilities in Kalayaan Island Group.

“Because of the warming relationship with China, we defer not to make any aggressive action in the West Philippine Sea,” AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano said.

The Philippines issued a moratorium to all of its planned maintenance and construction activities in Pag-asa Island and other features occupied by the country in Spratly last year.

Lorenzana said funds for constructing or repair of runway in Pag-asa Island is available.

“There is money allocated by the Department of Public Works to repair the Pagasa runway, I think that fund is still there. We have allocated 800 million pesos because we will extend that as the other edge is eroded,” he said.

