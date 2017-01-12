Zamboanga City police Tuesday night arrested a suspect in the shooting incident of a fishing boat where eight fishermen were killed..

Supt. Rogelio Alabata, regional police spokesman, said Midzfar Nuno, 32, was arrested by the combined operatives of Curuan police station, Sangali police station and SWAT team from Zamboanga City Public Safety Company in Sitio Seaside, Sangali, Zamboanga City at around 6pm.

“While at the (police) station it was found out that he (Nuno) is one of the suspects of the shooting incident that took place at around 8 in the evening of January 9, 2017 at Kuarentahan fishing ground particularly with more or less two nautical miles away from Siromon Island,” he said.

Alabata said Nuno was listed as the top two priority target drug personalities in Sangali Police Station.

He said during the operation authorities recovered three pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, one hand grenade and two pieces of one hundred peso bills buy bust money.

Alabat said after the operation the suspect was brought to Sangali Police Station 3 for custody, “pending the filing of appropriate charges in court relative to shooting incident while case for violation of section 5 and 11 of R A 9165 and illegal possession of explosive are being readied. Robina Asido/DMS