Twenty-one people were injured as fire struck a liquefied petroleum gas refilling station which sparked a fire that spread to two establishments, including a gasoline station in Pasig City early Wednesday morning.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Roy Luwen of the Pasig City fire station said the fire along Sandoval St. in Barangay . San

Miguel, Pasig City was reported around 1:06 am.

Luwen said fire investigators could not explain how it happened. But he said there were reports the fire started at a warehouse of the Omni Gas Corp. .

The fire reached fifth alarm around 1:21 pm and was extinguished at 3:15 am.

The wounded, mostly workers of Omni Gas Corp, were rushed to Pasig City General Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center and Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael. Sueno directed the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to investigate the incident.

“I am truly saddened by the unfortunate incident. The BFP must do a scrupulous investigation on the cause of the fire and make whoever are accountable answer for the injured victims and damaged properties,” said Sueno.

