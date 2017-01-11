The Philippine and Indian coast guard conducted joint maritime pollution exercises at the waters of Cavite province on Tuesday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the exercise, which was held at 1.9 nautical miies northwest of Sangley Point, Cavite started around 7:30 am and ended until noon.

Commander Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said the joint exercise was participated by a 56-meter PCG search and rescue vessel, BRP Pampanga, small crafts and a 105-meter offshore patrol vessel and the Indian Coast Guard ship Samarth.

“A joint maritime exercise which enhances the capability in cross boarding, maritime pollution response and containment, and fire fighting was conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) together with Indian Coast Guard,” he said.

“During the drill, various scenarios were exhibited. Initially, both Coast Guards sent their boarding team and conducted a visit, board, search and seizure aboard two participating vessels,” he added.

Balilo said participating forces “demonstrated maritime pollution containment and response in prevention of oil spill as a vessel ran aground incurring a hole.”

“The event was concluded with a fire fighting operation to control and prevent a fire from occurring,” he said.

Balilo said the exercise “aims to further develop (the) mutual understanding between agencies by sharing various maritime operations, procedures and skills which would mutually benefit both Coast Guards.”

The Indian Coast Guard ship arrived in Manila last Saturday. It left the country after its joint exercise with its Filipino counterpart.

The ship “will be heading to Yokohama, Japan before proceeding to Tokyo and Singapore to conduct the same exercise with their respective Coast Guards.” Robina Asido/DMS