The regional director of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and the North Cotabato provincial warden were relieved even as authorities have recaptured less than half of those inmates which bolted from a jail last week.

In a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun, Senior Inspector Xaxier Solda, BJMP spokesman, said Senior Superintendent Alberto Balauag, Region 12 director was replaced with Senior Superintendent Joel Superficial, the bureau’s director for operations.

Superintendent Peter Bongngat, warden of the North Cotabato District Jail, was relieved with Chief Inspector Jesus Singson as his replacement, said Solda.

These movements were announced late Monday, said Solda.

Solda said 60 out of the 158 inmates which escaped from the North Cotabato District Jail have been recovered. DMS