The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday lifted signal number one over several areas after tropical depression “ Auring” weakened into a low pressure area around 10:30 am.

As of 5pm, the low pressure area was last spotted at 100 km of east northeast of Tagbilaran City, with maximum winds of 45 kph. As of 5pm, the low pressure was located 100 km of east northeast of Tagbilaran City, Bohol with maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts up to 75 kph.

The weather bureau said it weakened after making landfall last Sunday. It made its fourth and last landfall over Bohol.

As of 8 am, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said a total of 1,541 families or 7,206 individuals were evacuated in Regions VII, XI and CARAGA Region.

Two barangays in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur experienced flooding while three road section and three bridges could not be passed in CARAGA.

Areas in regions X and XII were still experiencing power interruption after four transmission lines and facilities were affected. The low pressure area is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday. Ella Dionisio/DMS