Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa confirmed there are around “five to 10” foreign terrorists monitored in the country.

“ I cannot give you the exact number but as far as intelligence is concerned we have monitored around five to 10, with different nationality,” De la Rosa told reporters in Camp Crame after the flag raising ceremony in Camp Crame Monday.

Last Saturday, a Sudanese and a woman were killed after police said they tried to lob a grenade towards pursuing security troops in Sarangani province. It is not known if the woman is a foreigner. .

He said it is possible there are other foreign terrorist not monitored by the PNP.

“There are others that we were not able to monitor especially the foreigners, (who) are Malay looking that cannot easily be distinguish from a Filipino,” Dela Rosa said.

“Malaysian, Indonesian, especially when they already good in speaking Tagalog, or the language of the ethnic group in the south. it will be difficult for us, he added. Robina Asido/DMS