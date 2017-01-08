More elected officials, government employees and law enforcers who are involved in the illegal drug trade were arrested in 2016, with the head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) expressing alarm.

“It is alarming that more and more government officials and law enforcers are getting involved in illegal drug activities when they are supposed to implement the law, maintain peace and order in their area and promote the well-being of the people,” PDEA Director General Isidro Lape?a said in a statement on Saturday.

In its summary of anti-drug accomplishments of the PDEA from January 1 to December 31, 2016, 219 government officials, composed of 88 elected officials, 95 government employees and 36 law enforcers, were arrested for drug-related offenses nationwide.

Out of the arrested 88 elected officials, two were municipal councilors, while majority of the rest were either barangay chairman or barangay kagawad.

Among the law enforcers, the highest ranking official arrested has the rank of lieutenant colonel.

“This is nine percent higher than CY 2015 where 201 government officials were arrested for violating the anti-drug law and the highest since 2011,” said Lape?a, adding the numbers have increased significantly each succeeding year.

From 2010 to 2016, a total of 842 government officials were arrested for violation of Republic Act 9165, or “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002”: 219 in 2016, 201 in 2015, 190 in 2014, 138 in 2013, 65 in 2012 and 29 in 2011. The 842 include 274 elected officials, 373 government employees and 195 law enforcers. DMS