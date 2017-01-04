The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will meet their Chinese counterparts to discuss possible joint cooperation.

Commander Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, confirmed the meeting, which was announced last Monday by Philippine Ambasador to China Chito Sta. Romana, but he said it could be held “February or March.”

“It may last for two to three days, depending on the coordination that will be made,” he added in an interview with Daily Manila Shimbun Tuesday.

Balilo denied fishing and issues on territorial boundaries will be tackled.

“Fishing is a ticklish issue, (and) the territorial boundaries we will not yet include it on the discussion,” he said.

“The only thing that they will be tackling on February (during the meeting) would be areas of cooperation in search and rescue operations, joint search and rescue, possibly joint exercises in search and rescue, environmental protection and piracy and cooperation on drug enforcement,” added Balilo.

“These are matters which could be easily agreed upon because there is an international framework,” he said.

Balilo said the creation of a hotline for the two coast guards may be part of the discussion.

“That should be created. That is still being discussed. Iit could also be tackled (during the meeting),” he said.

Balilo said the Coast Guard will be creating a committee that will represent their agency during the event. Robina Asido/DMS