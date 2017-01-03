President Rodrigo Duterte said he has relatives who are with the terrorist organization ISIS, which stands for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, but he will order authorities to go after them.

"Well, I am sorry. You are you and I am I. And I said, 'if we meet in one corner, so be it'," he told online news website Rappler.

"I said, 'I'm sorry but, you know, I am serving a Republic, I am not serving a relationship'," he added.

Duterte said this was the news he received from his cousins.

"I'm from Mindanao and I am a descendant to a Moro. Let's be frank, I have cousins on the other side. They are with the MI(LF Moro Islamic Liberation Front). I receive news that others are with the ISIS," he said.

Duterte said he knew ISIS has been recruiting in the Philippines, citing the presence of some Arab and Caucasian-looking scholars.

He said the ISIS seems to be everywhere. The president earlier admitted that the local terrorist Maute Group has connection with the ISIS.

The government troopers have been going after the criminals and terrorists in the country. Celerina Monte/DMS