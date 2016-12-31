A lady judge at a court in Metro Manila has been dismissed by the Supreme Court for refusing to follow an administrative order to do night court duties.

In an 85-page decision, the Supreme Court ordered Eliza Yu of Pasay City Metropolitan Trial Court dismissed from the judiciary, forfeiture of all her benefits, except accrued leave benefit as well as permanently barred from being reinstated or appointed to any public office or employment, including government owned or controlled corporations.

“To tolerate her insubordination and gross conduct is to abet lawlessness on her part. She deserved to be removed from the service because she thereby revealed her unworthiness on being part of the judiciary,” the Supreme Court said.

Yu is also facing possible disbarment after the tribunal directed her to show cause in writing within 10 days from notice why she should not be disbarred for violation of the Lawyer’s Oath, the Code of Professional Responsibility, and the Canons of Professional Ethics. DMS