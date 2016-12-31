Five buses owned by transport firm DLTB Bus Co. were burned by employees in Batangas on Thursday night.

In a report, Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-ang, Batangas provincial police public information office chief said six suspects were apprehended by policemen after they were identified by witnesses.

The five suspects are Albert San Presentacion Gabriel , Lloyd Nicolas Ocares, Wilmar Biaca Caro, Arvin Arrellano Soliven and Joselito Santiago Guevarra , all bus drivers of DLTB Bus Co..

Another suspect, Ernesto Villanueva Jr , was arrested during the hot pursuit operation in Alitagtag, Batangas

The incident occurred at the bus terminal of DLTB. at Brgy. Malinis Lemery, Batangas around 7 pm.

Luma-ang said based on initial findings people heard an explosion from the parking area of the bus terminal and saw one of the buses bursting into fire.

She said three buses were destroyed while two buses were partially burned down.

"The estimated cost is more or less thirty million pesos," she noted.

Luma-ang said the fire marshall from neighboring town controlled the fire and they declared fire out at about 7:44 pm.

Luma-ang said they are filing appropriate charges against the six suspects.

"Follow up investigation and hot pursuit operation still in progress for possible identification and apprehension of the persons responsible in the incident," she said. Robina Asido/DMS