Police filed multiple murder charges against a suspect in the shooting incident inside a home in Caloocan City where seven people were slain by two gunmen even as the Philippine National Police said it was satisfied with the investigation of the case.

An Caloccan police officer said Friday multiple murder charges were filed against Wahab Arimpo.

Three suspects are still at large where one of them was identified as "alyas Jaino".

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa said he was satisfied with the action of policemen in Caloocan.

Police are pursuing the gunmen who entered a home in Bagong Silang Wednesday evening and shot the occupants dead. The victims include two aged 15 years old and one 16 years old.

Initial investigation revealed that the house is being used as a drug den and dumping area of drugs. Ella Dionisio/DMS